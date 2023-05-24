Studio 10 Tidbit: National Strawberry Month

They're sweet and nutritious and every bit delicious! Today on Studio 10, we share recipes involving strawberries and we learn fun facts about them!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are rounding out May with National Strawberry Month and Studio 10 is giving you some quick fast facts about why strawberries hold such importance in the state of Michigan.

Strawberries contain 80% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C.

Michigan strawberries are grown in all 83 counties in the state.

Michigan farmers produce over 45,000 tons of strawberries on over 750 acres of land each year.

Aside from these great facts, strawberries are also great treat to eat!

Below are the ingredients to Rachelle’s strawberry lemonade.

Blend 1/2 cup of honey, a handful of strawberries and water. Mix it with your favorite lemonade mix.

Garnish with a lemon and strawberry on the cup and enjoy!

To recreate Nicole’s strawberry cheesecake, mix in a large bowl 8 ounces of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

In another bowl, whip heavy cream until it has soft peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese and beat on low speed. Add chopped strawberries into the cheesecake mixture and enjoy!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

Latest News

National Strawberry Day
Studio 10 Tidbit Celebrating National Strawberry Month
Wellness Watch
Wellness Watch Understanding IBS
Ten Out of Ten May 23, 2023
Freddie the Kitten
Meet Freddie on Take Me Home Tuesday