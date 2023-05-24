Studio 10 Tidbit: National Strawberry Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are rounding out May with National Strawberry Month and Studio 10 is giving you some quick fast facts about why strawberries hold such importance in the state of Michigan.

Strawberries contain 80% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C.

Michigan strawberries are grown in all 83 counties in the state.

Michigan farmers produce over 45,000 tons of strawberries on over 750 acres of land each year.

Aside from these great facts, strawberries are also great treat to eat!

Below are the ingredients to Rachelle’s strawberry lemonade.

Blend 1/2 cup of honey, a handful of strawberries and water. Mix it with your favorite lemonade mix.

Garnish with a lemon and strawberry on the cup and enjoy!

To recreate Nicole’s strawberry cheesecake, mix in a large bowl 8 ounces of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

In another bowl, whip heavy cream until it has soft peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese and beat on low speed. Add chopped strawberries into the cheesecake mixture and enjoy!

