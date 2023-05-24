Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU football in the D, checking in on Spartans baseball

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk all things Michigan State athletics, including the football matchup with Penn State being moved to Ford Field, checking in on the baseball team in the B1G 10 tournament, and celebrating a century of Spartan Stadium.

More:

Michigan State vs. Penn State football game moves to Black Friday at Ford Field

Michigan State stadium falcon chicks banded for research

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

Latest News

Tuesday highlights from both the Diamond Classic baseball tournament as well as the Hall of...
May 23: Diamond Classic and Hall of Fame Softball Classic highlights
May 23: Diamond Classic and Hall of Fame Softball Classic highlights
Lansing Community College Loses Opening Tournament Game
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about college baseball, why a Red Wings player is...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing MSU baseball v Maryland and why a Red Wing is suspended