Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU football in the D, checking in on Spartans baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk all things Michigan State athletics, including the football matchup with Penn State being moved to Ford Field, checking in on the baseball team in the B1G 10 tournament, and celebrating a century of Spartan Stadium.

More:

Michigan State vs. Penn State football game moves to Black Friday at Ford Field

Michigan State stadium falcon chicks banded for research

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.