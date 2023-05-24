Spartan hockey secures former Denver commit, Michigan native

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans hockey team is getting a boost for the upcoming season as forward Griffin Jurecki is changing his commitment from the University of Denver to MSU. The 20-year-old will join the Spartans as a freshman.

Jurecki, a Grosse Ile native, has spent four years in the United States Hockey League (USHL) spending the first three with the Lincoln Stars. He was acquired by the Omaha Lancers on July 6, 2022.

While with the Lancers, Jurecki tallied 25 points in 56 games, securing the #2 scoring slot on the team.

Back in Michigan, Jurecki served as captain for Little Caesars 15U and 16U from 2018-2020 with a 1.16 PPG over his 119 games in AAA hockey.

🚨 COMMITMENT ALERT 🚨



GRIFFIN JURECKI CHANGES COMMITMENT TO MICHIGAN STATE ⚔️🔥@MSU_Hockey



Full Story: https://t.co/GGmboArd6F pic.twitter.com/vkPghEXtDQ — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) May 23, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.