Spartan hockey secures former Denver commit, Michigan native

The Grosse Ile native has spent the past four years in the USHL.
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an unknown game.(Michigan State Athletics)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans hockey team is getting a boost for the upcoming season as forward Griffin Jurecki is changing his commitment from the University of Denver to MSU. The 20-year-old will join the Spartans as a freshman.

Jurecki, a Grosse Ile native, has spent four years in the United States Hockey League (USHL) spending the first three with the Lincoln Stars. He was acquired by the Omaha Lancers on July 6, 2022.

While with the Lancers, Jurecki tallied 25 points in 56 games, securing the #2 scoring slot on the team.

Back in Michigan, Jurecki served as captain for Little Caesars 15U and 16U from 2018-2020 with a 1.16 PPG over his 119 games in AAA hockey.

