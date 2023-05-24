South Lansing community joins forces for annual ‘Team Up 2 Clean Up’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered Wednesday in South Lansing for a community cleanup event organized by the South Lansing Business Association.

Known as “Team Up 2 Clean Up,” volunteers joined forces to enhance the area near I-96 and Cedar Road. Apart from the physical improvements, the event also provided an opportunity for individuals to network with others in the business community.

“I’m not quite sure if they think like, you know, we’re part of a work detail, released to clean the roads, or a volunteer organization,” said Kevin Tenny, with the South Lansing Business Association. “But they’re excited to see someone taking the time to try to beautify the area.”

The South Lansing Business Association hosts this cleanup event annually.

