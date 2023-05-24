South Lansing community joins forces for annual ‘Team Up 2 Clean Up’ event

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered Wednesday in South Lansing for a community cleanup event organized by the South Lansing Business Association.

Known as “Team Up 2 Clean Up,” volunteers joined forces to enhance the area near I-96 and Cedar Road. Apart from the physical improvements, the event also provided an opportunity for individuals to network with others in the business community.

“I’m not quite sure if they think like, you know, we’re part of a work detail, released to clean the roads, or a volunteer organization,” said Kevin Tenny, with the South Lansing Business Association. “But they’re excited to see someone taking the time to try to beautify the area.”

The South Lansing Business Association hosts this cleanup event annually.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

Latest News

South Lansing community joins forces for annual ‘Team Up 2 Clean Up’ event
South Lansing community joins forces for annual ‘Team Up 2 Clean Up’ event
State budget allocates $50M for Michigan law enforcement improvements, training
State budget allocates $50M for Michigan law enforcement improvements, training
Olivet College is changing its name to the University of Olivet.
Olivet College set to change name to University of Olivet this fall