Program offers low-income Michiganders assistance with water bills

(Pixabay)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a new program that helps people get caught up paying their water bills.

It’s called MI-WATER, which stands for Michigan Water Assistance Through Efficiency and Repairs. The program is part of a Detroit-based nonprofit called The Heat and Warmth Fund, which works with agencies across the state to provide utility assistance to those in need.

They are currently accepting applications for assistance. To see if you qualify, visit the official Heat and Warmth Fund website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

Latest News

National Strawberry Day
Studio 10 Tidbit Celebrating National Strawberry Month
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Gabriella Figueroa
Missing 16-year-old girl located, Lansing police say
WILX Weather Webcast 5/24/2023 PM