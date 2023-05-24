Program offers low-income Michiganders assistance with water bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a new program that helps people get caught up paying their water bills.

It’s called MI-WATER, which stands for Michigan Water Assistance Through Efficiency and Repairs. The program is part of a Detroit-based nonprofit called The Heat and Warmth Fund, which works with agencies across the state to provide utility assistance to those in need.

They are currently accepting applications for assistance. To see if you qualify, visit the official Heat and Warmth Fund website.

