Olivet College set to change name to University of Olivet this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College has been home to students since before the Civil War, but soon, the Eaton County college will undergo a major change.

“I feel like it would be a great addition to our campus,” said Elisabeth McIntosh.

Elisabeth McIntosh is a senior at Olivet College. She’s excited about the changes. Soon students and faculty will have to get used to calling the campus the University of Olivet.

Background: Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change

“I think it’s just fitting with all the growth that’s taking place. We’re taking a step forward,” said Jacob Schuler.

Assistant Dean of Student Life Jacob Schuler says the name change won’t change the student culture, but rather represents more opportunities provided to more students.

College President Steven Corey says Olivet has a rich history as one of the first Michigan colleges to accept women and African American students.

“While we’re evolving to become a university. We are remaining Olivet, and its distinctive characteristics that make us who we are,” said Corey.

The name change is part of a strategic plan they’re working towards by 2030.

“Over the course of the last few years, we’ve developed a vision for 2030. Our strategic vision for 2030 to become a more comprehensive institution,” said Corey.

An institution providing more undergraduate, master’s degree, and online programs. Changes McIntosh says she’s looking forward to.

“For next year, I’m hoping to see more goals in my life, and hopefully gain higher levels in what is now the University of Olivet, to see where the future will bring us,” said McIntosh.

Changes that the campus hopes will allow the new University of Olivet to stay an important part of the community for another 179 years. The campus says the majority of interior and exterior signage will be updated in phases. Some signage, such as the red benches on campus, will remain at Olivet College as they are part of the campus’ history.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.