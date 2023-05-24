Mid-Michigan Matters: Tips for planting your home gardens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is seeing cooler temperatures, but it has been warmer and dry in the air.

Beal Botanical Garden interim director Alan Prather joins News 10 to discuss how winter impacts summer plants and what you need to think about when planting your home garden.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.