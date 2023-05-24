Michigan State stadium falcons chicks banded for research

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Michigan State banded the Peregrine falcon chicks for research Wednesday morning.

Researchers did the same thing last year with the Peregrine falcon chicks.

Mom and Dad certainly weren’t happy.

The bands will be able to help gather data that they will use while researching the species.

Last year, the process went about as well as it could have, and the chicks were back in their nest in no time.

The DNR says they’re thankful for the students at Michigan State, the chance to conduct some important research, and the partial willingness of the new falcons.

“It’s great that they’ve come back,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Chad Fedewa. “They took to the box great last year when the students got permission and made all the arrangements to get it installed...they took to it right away, and it was great to see them come back again.”

The DNR says three Peregrine falcon nests are now in the Lansing area.

