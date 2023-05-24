Michigan State stadium falcons chicks banded for research

Researchers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Michigan State banded the Peregrine falcon chicks for research Wednesday morning.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Michigan State banded the Peregrine falcon chicks for research Wednesday morning.

Researchers did the same thing last year with the Peregrine falcon chicks.

Mom and Dad certainly weren’t happy.

The bands will be able to help gather data that they will use while researching the species.

Last year, the process went about as well as it could have, and the chicks were back in their nest in no time.

The DNR says they’re thankful for the students at Michigan State, the chance to conduct some important research, and the partial willingness of the new falcons.

“It’s great that they’ve come back,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Chad Fedewa. “They took to the box great last year when the students got permission and made all the arrangements to get it installed...they took to it right away, and it was great to see them come back again.”

The DNR says three Peregrine falcon nests are now in the Lansing area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

Latest News

Group gathers at Capitol raising awareness on importance of family court system
Legislators reintroduce law requiring more accessible bathrooms for adults with disabilities
Advocates at Capitol steps demand driver’s license restoration for all
City of East Lansing hold wreath laying ceremony
City of East Lansing hold wreath laying ceremony