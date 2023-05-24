Michigan pushes for technology hub to boost economy, create jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is currently experiencing a strong push to establish a technology hub within the state, a move that promises to generate employment opportunities and bolster the local economy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist expressed their support for this initiative in a letter addressed to the Economic Development Administration.

The proposed technology hub would be a crucial component of a $500 million investment allocated by Congress to develop tech hub programs on a national scale.

“This is about creating the kinds of companies that will create the kinds of jobs so that people will want to stay here and succeed here. When I graduated in 2005 I wanted to be a software developer and I thought I had to go to the west coast to do that, but these centers for innovation are going to be magnets for that kind of talent for people that have grown and developed here in the state of Michigan,”

He added that the establishment of innovation centers would also attract global talent to Michigan.

“This is about growing vibrant communities and all of the benefits that come from creating exciting places to live,” Gilchrist said.

