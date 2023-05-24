Michigan pushes for technology hub to boost economy, create jobs

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is currently experiencing a strong push to establish a technology hub within the state, a move that promises to generate employment opportunities and bolster the local economy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist expressed their support for this initiative in a letter addressed to the Economic Development Administration.

The proposed technology hub would be a crucial component of a $500 million investment allocated by Congress to develop tech hub programs on a national scale.

“This is about creating the kinds of companies that will create the kinds of jobs so that people will want to stay here and succeed here. When I graduated in 2005 I wanted to be a software developer and I thought I had to go to the west coast to do that, but these centers for innovation are going to be magnets for that kind of talent for people that have grown and developed here in the state of Michigan,”

He added that the establishment of innovation centers would also attract global talent to Michigan.

“This is about growing vibrant communities and all of the benefits that come from creating exciting places to live,” Gilchrist said.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Erick Ankney
Man arrested after reportedly threatening mass killing in Delta Township
Northbound I-69 closed due to head-on collision involving semi truck
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

Latest News

Jackson City Council proposes water rate hikes
Reactions vary as House Bills propose early release for eligible inmates
Reactions vary as House Bills propose early release for eligible inmates
Michigan pushes for technology hub to boost economy, create jobs
Surgeon General says social media is damaging kids’ mental health
Surgeon General says social media is damaging kids’ mental health
Surgeon General says social media is damaging kids’ mental health