Meridian Township Fire Marshal gives safety tips when grilling this Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. That means it’s almost time to break out the grill if you haven’t already.

Grilling out is more than clicking the tongs twice to ensure they work. If not done right, it’s a very big risk of injuries or damage.

The first thing you should do is ensure the grill is working properly. The hardest thing is preparing the grill for another summer of burgers and brats.

After sitting in the elements all winter, Meridian Township Fire Marshal Tavis Millerov says a grill could malfunction fairly easily.

“Take a look at it before you use it. Maybe fire it up and see that it’s burning correctly,” said Millerov. “Make sure there are flames are coming from the parts that the flames are supposed to come from. If you’ve got holes in the manifold, the burners, if they don’t look right, it’s not burning right, don’t use it, you know, put it away.”

Millerov says you can easily get some replacement parts at your local home improvement store or Amazon for your grill if you need them. It’s also wise to keep the grill ten feet from anything that could catch fire.

