Man pleads guilty to abusing ex-girlfriend’s dog

(Detroit Police Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Detroit man pleaded guilty to abusing his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

In October, 56-year-old Julius Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stole and damaged her property, and took her Yorkshire terrier mix dog, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

Holley then recorded himself beating and torturing the dog and sent the videos to his ex-girlfriend, the AG’s office said.

The dog was later abandoned in a bucket next to a house. The dog survived and was taken in by the Michigan Humane Society.

The AG’s office charged Holley in November. He fled the state and was extradited from Ohio in late 2022, the AG’s office said, adding he has been in custody since.

“The torture of an animal, and for the explicit torment of those who love them, is a cruel exhibition of violence that is inherently linked with domestic violence and Michigan is well served by the law which acknowledges this link,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Beyond the excellent prosecutors in my department, I want to applaud the dedicated staff and swift response of both the Michigan Humane Society and the Detroit Police Department.”

Holley pleaded guilty to first-degree animal torture with a fourth offender sentence enhancement. The plea comes with a sentencing agreement of five to 15 years in prison, reserved restitution, and a prohibition on owning or possessing any animal or contacting his ex-girlfriend.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.

Holley has a history of violence against multiple women, including convictions of criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence dating back to 1992.

