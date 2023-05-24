Legislators reintroduce law requiring more accessible bathrooms for adults with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are reintroducing Liam’s Law to the House of Representatives Wednesday.

This law would require public restrooms to have at least one accessible adult changing table for people with disabilities.

Liam’s Law is named after an eight-year-old boy born with several rare conditions that impact his cognitive understanding and prevent him from going to the bathroom on his own.

