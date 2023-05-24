Legislators reintroduce law requiring more accessible bathrooms for adults with disabilities

State lawmakers are re-introducing “Liam’s Law” to the House of Representatives Wednesday.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are reintroducing Liam’s Law to the House of Representatives Wednesday.

This law would require public restrooms to have at least one accessible adult changing table for people with disabilities.

Liam’s Law is named after an eight-year-old boy born with several rare conditions that impact his cognitive understanding and prevent him from going to the bathroom on his own.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

Latest News

Group gathers at Capitol raising awareness on importance of family court system
Advocates at Capitol steps demand driver’s license restoration for all
City of East Lansing hold wreath laying ceremony
City of East Lansing hold wreath laying ceremony
Michigan State stadium falcons chicks banded for research