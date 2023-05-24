Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two people.
According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Further details were not revealed.
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3307. Tips can be made anonymously through the county website.
