Group gathers at Capitol raising awareness on importance of family court system

The group Protective Parents Michigan gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to bring more awareness to the importance of a family court system.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Advocates are pushing to prioritize child safety, recognize the unique circumstances and needs of each child and family unit, and make decisions based on the best interests of each child.

