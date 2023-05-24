Group gathers at Capitol raising awareness on importance of family court system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The group Protective Parents Michigan gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to bring more awareness to the importance of a family court system.

Advocates are pushing to prioritize child safety, recognize the unique circumstances and needs of each child and family unit, and make decisions based on the best interests of each child.

