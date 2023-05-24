First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Memorial Day weekend is almost here and plenty of sunshine is expected each day Saturday through Monday across the state. Locally we will have high temperatures in the mid 70s Saturday. High temperatures climb to around 80º Sunday and the low 80s are expected Monday. For a look at the Up North forecast watch the video with this story.

Today a few high clouds this morning will depart the area early in the day leaving us with sunny skies. A shift in the wind aloft has pushed the smoke from the wildfires in Canada out of the area, so expect a blue sky today. We will be below average in the temperature department again today with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight under clear skies we drop back into the mid 30s and once again tonight a few areas could see some patchy frost. Friday will be sunny with high temperatures near 70º.

After a great looking Memorial Day weekend we keep the sunshine going for most of next week. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the upper 80s by the middle of next week. We could use some rain, but the 10 Day Forecast is currently rain free.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 25, 2023

Average High: 73º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 90° 2021

Lansing Record Low: 29° 1992

Jackson Record High: 92º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.