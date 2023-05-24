City of Mason posts detour ahead of Memorial Day parade

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason posted a detour ahead of the city’s Memorial Day parade.

The American Legion Browne-Cavender Post 148 will host Mason’s Memorial Day parade on May 29 at around 9 a.m.

Therefore, road closures will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. as the parade begins near Bond Park and continues to Maple Grove Cemetery.

The map above displays the road closures highlighted in red and blue. The posted detour is highlighted in green.

See more events happening on Memorial Day:

