City of Mason posts detour ahead of Memorial Day parade

(City of Mason)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason posted a detour ahead of the city’s Memorial Day parade.

The American Legion Browne-Cavender Post 148 will host Mason’s Memorial Day parade on May 29 at around 9 a.m.

Therefore, road closures will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. as the parade begins near Bond Park and continues to Maple Grove Cemetery.

The map above displays the road closures highlighted in red and blue. The posted detour is highlighted in green.

See more events happening on Memorial Day:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure
Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton...
Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle
Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties

Latest News

A frosty night is ahead for some.
Chilly night ahead and babies get banded
Meridian Township Fire Marshal gives safety tips when grilling this Memorial Day weekend
St. Johns City Commission responds to former mayor’s allegations
1 injured, suspect arrested following shooting on Walsh Street in Lansing