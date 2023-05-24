City of East Lansing hold wreath laying ceremony

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wreath laying ceremony was held in East Lansing Wednesday to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces.

The wreath laying ceremony takes place at the city’s Medal of Honor memorial and veterans’ monument, which is at the Hannah Community Center, on May 24 at 11 a.m.

