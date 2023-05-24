City of East Lansing hold wreath laying ceremony

The community is invited to participate in a wreath laying ceremony Wednesday to honor the men and women who serve in the armed forces.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wreath laying ceremony was held in East Lansing Wednesday to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces.

The wreath laying ceremony takes place at the city’s Medal of Honor memorial and veterans’ monument, which is at the Hannah Community Center, on May 24 at 11 a.m.

