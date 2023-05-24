Chilly night ahead and babies get banded
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday, a frost advisory is on the way for parts of mid-Michigan for Wednesday night into Thursday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the chilly night ahead. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your day including a big change for a Michigan university, our favorite chicks are in for a wild morning, and more.
More:
- Eaton County grapples with enforcing state laws or county resolutions
- Surgeon General says social media is damaging kids’ mental health
- Michigan Senate approves CROWN Act to protect natural hair in the workplace
- Cutting the cost of child care in Michigan
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 24, 2023
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1975
- Lansing Record Low: 30° 1897
- Jackson Record High: 91º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 31º 1925
