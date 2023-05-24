Chilly night ahead and babies get banded

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday, a frost advisory is on the way for parts of mid-Michigan for Wednesday night into Thursday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the chilly night ahead. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your day including a big change for a Michigan university, our favorite chicks are in for a wild morning, and more.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 24, 2023

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1975
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1897
  • Jackson Record High: 91º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 31º 1925

