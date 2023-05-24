Central United Methodist Church in Lansing celebrates 100 years

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central United Methodist Church in Lansing celebrated its centennial with a living history music and art series.

As part of the celebration, Dr. J. Nixon McMillan performed a recital on the church organ.

The church’s Temple House, completed a hundred years ago Wednesday, welcomed the community to enjoy the recital and take a tour of the church to experience its rich history up close.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially this fall, to visit here,” said Mark Mitchell, with the Central United Methodist Church. “The Oregon Concert Felix is hosting, and it coincides with our centennial celebration of our Temple House. It’s a unique occasion, so come and join us in the excitement.”

The next recital is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 31st.

