Capital Area District Library’s 25th Summer Reading Challenge to begin June 1

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area District Library is gearing up for its annual Summer Reading Challenge, now in its 25th year.

It’s an effort to keep students on track with their academics over summer break. The challenge encourages people to come together and read for 20 minutes or more every day.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” with the goal of encouraging readers to celebrate friendship and community.

Readers will earn points by reading and participating in activities at the library and earn prizes.

“It’s really a way to encourage the love of reading and literacy, in general, all summer long,” said Marisela Garza, with the Capital Area District Library. “We know that a lot of times when kids are out of school, they might get out of that mode of studying and just reading for pleasure, that sort of thing.”

The challenge begins on June 1 and will end on August 1.

More information can be found on the official Capital Area District Libraries website.

