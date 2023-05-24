Advocates at Capitol steps demand driver’s license restoration for all

Advocates from across the state are at the Capitol Wednesday morning demanding the legislature to restore driver's licenses for everyone, regardless of immigration status.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates from across the state are at the Capitol Wednesday morning demanding the legislature to restore driver’s licenses for everyone, regardless of immigration status.

More than 100 advocates from Michigan are rallying on May 24 on the steps of the State Capitol.

The recently reintroduced Drive SAFE—safety, access, freedom, and economy—legislation would allow people in Michigan to live their daily lives, pursue new careers and educational goals and be a part of their community knowing that a simple traffic stop won’t uproot their entire lives.

