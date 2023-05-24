14-year-old arrested following police pursuit involving stolen car in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Kent County sheriff’s deputies were able to recover two stolen vehicles, a stolen gun and arrest a 14-year-old boy after two separate vehicle pursuits Tuesday.

According to authorities, sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop just after midnight on a stolen Lincoln MKX on Eastern Avenue in Kentwood. The vehicle reportedly fled westbound on 60th Street and then northbound on Division Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle slowed down near 44th Street and several occupants got out and ran.

A 14-year-old boy from Kentwood was apprehended.

Two guns were reportedly found in the vehicle, one of which was stolen from a Plainfield Township home earlier in the year.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a stolen white Jeep Compass circling the area, which fled the scene. The pursuit went north on US-131 and ended near the intersection of Mulford Drive and Linden Avenue in Grand Rapids. Its occupants fled on foot and were able to escape apprehension.

The boy taken into custody was lodged at a juvenile detention facility on charges related to the stolen vehicle and guns.

The sheriff’s office said the Jeep was stolen Monday from Byron Township and the Lincoln was stolen in April in Wyoming. They believe the Lincoln was involved in multiple break-ins throughout the county.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

