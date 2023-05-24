1 injured, suspect arrested following shooting on Walsh Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Lansing police responded to the 1100 block of Walsh Street on May 24 at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot and was sent to a local hospital. Officials said he is stable.

Police confirm the suspect is in custody. They believe this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.