1 injured, suspect arrested following shooting on Walsh Street in Lansing

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Lansing police responded to the 1100 block of Walsh Street on May 24 at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot and was sent to a local hospital. Officials said he is stable.

Police confirm the suspect is in custody. They believe this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

