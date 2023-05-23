What the Tech: About Chat GPT

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Up until now, Chat GPT apps are known to be spammy, filled with malware that can steal information right off your phone. Now after months of waiting, there’s an official app from the folks at Chat GPT.

Here’s the icon. The name is Open AI Chat GPT. It’s only available in the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads. But an Android version is coming and will be available in the Google Play Store soon.

The official Chat GPT app is free.

Why use an app instead of visiting the Chat GPT website in a browser? It’s much faster. And if you use the platform often, the app makes it convenient to make requests and, for example, copy and paste the results into a messaging app.

The app also syncs your history with your desktop Chat GPT account.

If you’re unfamiliar with Chat GPT, it’s a platform where you can ask for anything and get instant results. For example, ask Chat GPT to write a paper, blog post, song, or movie script and in seconds, artificial intelligence will create what you asked for. Real estate agents use it to help create listings. Teachers use it for lesson plans, and it’ll even plan a vacation based on what you enjoy doing.

You don’t want to download, install, or use any other Chat GPT app.

