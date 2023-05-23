The warmest day of the week is here!

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While it will certainly feel like summer on Tuesday, fires continue to burn in Canada and the winds aloft will once again funnel some over the Great Lakes region. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details while Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 23, 2023

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1977
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 90º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 29º 1963

The Warmest Day Of The Week