The warmest day of the week is here!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While it will certainly feel like summer on Tuesday, fires continue to burn in Canada and the winds aloft will once again funnel some over the Great Lakes region. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details while Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 23, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 91° 1977

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1866

Jackson Record High: 90º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 29º 1963

