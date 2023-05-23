US-23 southbound lanes at Willis Rd closed due to serious crash involving police chase

(WILX Staff)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) said to avoid US-23 South at Willis Road Tuesday morning due to a serious traffic crash.

MSP said all southbound lanes of US-23 at Wills Road near Ypsilanti in Washtenaw County are closed from a police chase resulting in a serious traffic crash.

No further information was given at this time. MSP First District is updating the situation on its Twitter page.

