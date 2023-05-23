Tuesday sees warmth with a smoky sun before a cool-down and what’s ahead on News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Canadian fires continue to cause a hazy sky for the Great Lakes region. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details as we move toward a cooler end of the week. Taylor Gattoni is joined by Rachelle Legrand to preview what’s ahead on Studio 10 and we check in with our News 10 team to see what’s ahead on 90 minutes of local news starting at 5 p.m.
- Controversial TikTok sparks outrage, triggers trauma for MSU students
- Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
- Lansing City Council overrides Mayor Schor’s budget veto
- Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
- 2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 23, 2023
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 91° 1977
- Lansing Record Low: 26° 1866
- Jackson Record High: 90º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 29º 1963
