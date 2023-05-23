Tuesday sees warmth with a smoky sun before a cool-down and what’s ahead on News 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Canadian fires continue to cause a hazy sky for the Great Lakes region. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details as we move toward a cooler end of the week. Taylor Gattoni is joined by Rachelle Legrand to preview what’s ahead on Studio 10 and we check in with our News 10 team to see what’s ahead on 90 minutes of local news starting at 5 p.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 23, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 91° 1977

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1866

Jackson Record High: 90º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 29º 1963

