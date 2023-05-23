Traffic Alert: Lane closure planned for Meridian Township Okemos Road Bridge

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - From Wednesday, May 24, to Friday, May 26, northbound and southbound traffic on the Okemos Road Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction for cleaning and concrete surface coating of bridge structures.

The pathway on the east side of the bridge will also close.

For more information about this project, visit: https://bit.ly/OkemosRoadBridgeMay23.

