Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tiger’s out but is LeBron out as well?
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Tiger Woods withdrawing from the US Open, LeBron James could be contemplating retirement following the Lakers being swept by Denver, why a Red Wings player is suspended, and more.
