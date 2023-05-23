State orders fake bank website to shut down

The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan...
The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS).(DIFS)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS).

The website calls itself Ocean Wave Bank.

“Websites like this take advantage of unsuspecting consumers and DIFS is committed to ensuring that they are permanently deactivated,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “We will do everything in our power to protect Michiganders from predatory entities seeking to steal from consumers or collect their personal and financial information for fraudulent purposes.”

The unauthorized financial institution claimed to be a legitimate Michigan-based online bank, the DIFS said.

The DIFS issued a temporary cease-and-desist order on April 6 after its investigation determined the purported bank is not located at the address listed on its website.

Consumers can verify the legitimacy of banks and other institutions here.

Read next:
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
File image of classroom
Bay City Commission discusses water system upgrades
Generic image / Tap water
New agricultural business center at MSU
Michigan State University is getting a new agricultural business center.
Arrive Alive: Interactive simulator warns students against impaired driving
On Monday May 22, students got to take part in simulations of drunk, distracted, and drugged...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Erick Ankney
Man arrested after reportedly threatening mass killing in Delta Township
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
Elizabeth Sayers
Albion police seek missing 16-year-old girl
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media content revealed

Latest News

Memorial Day events happening in Mid-Michigan
Warm with Smoky Sun Today; Cooler Midweek
Police investigate stabbing on Marguerite Ave in Lansing Township
East Lansing teacher undergoing racial bias training after saying ‘N-word’ during class