State lawmakers work to prioritize clean, renewable energy in Michigan

State lawmakers held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce Michigan transitioning to 100 percent clean and renewable energy is a top priority.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The event comes as numerous bills drafted in the state legislature that aim to create clean energy jobs, protect public health and help in the state’s transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy.

Senator Sue Shink says that these bills would bring about collaboration with utility companies and the legislature.

“I have introduced a bill that would expand the purview of the Michigan Public Service Commission,” said Senator Shink. “Because the Michigan Public Service Commission is really the entity that regulates utilities on a more granular level than the legislature does, we give direction to the MPSC.”

The house energy committee will hold a hearing next month to discuss these bills more in-depth.

