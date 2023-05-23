Police investigate stabbing on Marguerite Ave in Lansing Township

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township police confirm one was injured in a stabbing incident Tuesday morning.

Police initially responded to the 2300 block of Marguerite Avenue at around 6 a.m. for an unknown disturbance.

Nobody was there when they arrived, but they found out the family that called took a male victim to the hospital for stab wounds.

The victim is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by Michigan State Police.

Police have a suspect, but no one is in custody. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Erick Ankney
Man arrested after reportedly threatening mass killing in Delta Township
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
Elizabeth Sayers
Albion police seek missing 16-year-old girl
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media content revealed

Latest News

East Lansing teacher undergoing racial bias training after saying ‘N-word’ during class
While it will certainly feel like summer on Tuesday, fires continue to burn in Canada and the...
The warmest day of the week is here!
Nurse rescues mom, child from burning car following crash in Montcalm County
Nurse rescues mom, child from burning car following crash in Montcalm County
While it will certainly feel like summer on Tuesday, fires continue to burn in Canada and the...
The warmest day of the week is here plus Tuesday morning’s headlines