Police investigate stabbing on Marguerite Ave in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township police confirm one was injured in a stabbing incident Tuesday morning.

Police initially responded to the 2300 block of Marguerite Avenue at around 6 a.m. for an unknown disturbance.

Nobody was there when they arrived, but they found out the family that called took a male victim to the hospital for stab wounds.

The victim is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by Michigan State Police.

Police have a suspect, but no one is in custody. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

