Police find woman in Livingston County allegedly possessing handgun without permit

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police found a woman allegedly possessing a handgun and not having a permit Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

A trooper from the Hometown Security team pulled over a car on Eastbound I-96 at Highland Road on May 23 just before 8:30 a.m. for improper lane driving.

Upon further investigation, authorities found a 21-year-old female driver allegedly possessing a handgun. Officials said the driver did not have a permit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.