Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When students return to Olivet College in the fall, they’ll be the first class at the new University of Olivet.

The Board of Trustees approved the name change starting in the fall semester.

In the coming months, Olivet plans to roll out a new website, logo and new signs. School officials said the new name reflects a stronger, bolder and more forward-looking institution as it unveils new programs and begins serving new student groups.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.