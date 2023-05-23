Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When students return to Olivet College in the fall, they’ll be the first class at the new University of Olivet.

The Board of Trustees approved the name change starting in the fall semester.

In the coming months, Olivet plans to roll out a new website, logo and new signs. School officials said the new name reflects a stronger, bolder and more forward-looking institution as it unveils new programs and begins serving new student groups.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Erick Ankney
Man arrested after reportedly threatening mass killing in Delta Township
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate
Elizabeth Sayers
Albion police seek missing 16-year-old girl
Controversial TikTok sparks outrage, triggers trauma for MSU students

Latest News

Jackson City Council proposes water rate hikes
Lansing woman arrested for gun, double edge blade
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Olivet College Board of Trustees approve school name change
Livingston County introduces life jacket loan stations