Nurse rescues mom, child from burning car following crash in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A nurse rescued a mother and her child from a burning vehicle Monday morning.

Police responded to a two-car head-on crash on Sidney Road in Evergreen Township on May 22 just before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said a 37-year-old male from Crystal was driving eastbound, crossed the centerline and struck a Subaru head-on. The Subaru was driven by a 29-year-old female with her 6-year-old daughter, also from Crystal.

Officials said a nurse drove to the crash scene immediately following and rescued the mother and her child from the burning car.

The mother and child were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The male driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

