Northbound I-69 closed due to head-on collision involving semi truck

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69, near Vermontville Highway.

According to authorities, a southbound SUV crossed the median and struck a northbound semi truck head-on.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, but police said the driver of the SUV was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

