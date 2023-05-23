MSU Baseball Prepares for Big Ten Tourney

(WILX)
By Fred Heumann
Published: May. 23, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team enters Big Ten Tournament play Tuesday evening with a first round matchup against regular season champion Maryland. The Terrapins earned the #1 seed while the Spartans are the #8 seed and are in the Big Ten Tourney for the first time in 5 years.

Coach Jake Boss and the players talk about their mindset heading into the tournament.

