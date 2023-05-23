Mid-Michigan Matters: Staying safe during Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day is around the corner. Whether it’s fireworks or grilling, sometimes fires can happen - especially with dry weather.

Meridian Township Fire Marshall Travis Millerov joins News 10 to let you know what to look out for and prevention tips.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.