Michigan Senate approves CROWN Act to protect natural hair in the workplace

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An effort to protect people from getting fired for wearing their hair naturally is now moving to the Michigan House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 90 is also known as the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act. It was approved by the Michigan Senate Tuesday morning with a vote of 33 to five.

“As a state lawmaker, I have worn my hair in very different and unique ways - twists, locks, curls, kinks, all types,” said Sen. Sarah Anthony. “With every change of my hair, what didn’t change is who I am. My heart, my drive, my tenacity, my work ethic.”

More than a dozen states have already passed a CROWN Act.

Ingham County passed the CROWN Act protecting public employees within the county in 2021.

