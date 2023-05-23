Michigan Senate approves CROWN Act to protect natural hair in the workplace

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An effort to protect people from getting fired for wearing their hair naturally is now moving to the Michigan House of Representatives.

Background: Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair moves to Senate

Senate Bill 90 is also known as the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act. It was approved by the Michigan Senate Tuesday morning with a vote of 33 to five.

“As a state lawmaker, I have worn my hair in very different and unique ways - twists, locks, curls, kinks, all types,” said Sen. Sarah Anthony. “With every change of my hair, what didn’t change is who I am. My heart, my drive, my tenacity, my work ethic.”

More than a dozen states have already passed a CROWN Act.

Ingham County passed the CROWN Act protecting public employees within the county in 2021.

