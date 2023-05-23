Meridian Township police experience phone outages

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The phone systems of Meridian Township went down Tuesday.

Township officials announced the phone problems on social media, where they stated that Meridian Township phones, including those at the Meridian Township Police Department, have gone down.

Emergency assistance can still be requested via 911. If it is not an emergency, residents are asked to call 517-272-6026.

