Memorial Day events happening in Mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is celebrating and remembering Memorial Day by holding parades, ceremonies and more.

The following list is events happening on Memorial Day weekend in Mid-Michigan.

Saturday, May 27:

Monday, May 29:

  • The Holt Memorial Day Parade—located at 4025 Holt Road, across Legg’s Lumber— begins at 2 p.m., and the lineup starts at 1 p.m. The parade route will head west down Holt Road to Aurelius Road, then north with the final destination at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Gardens. “Remember their Sacrifice” is the theme for this year’s Memorial Day.
  • Meridian Township will hold a memorial service at Glendale Cemetery, located at 2500 Mt. Hope Road in Okemos, at 11 a.m.
  • The Spring Arbor Township 48th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. The memorial service starts at 12 p.m. There will also be family games and activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 107 E Main Street.
  • There will be a Memorial Day Celebration with live music by John Louis Good at Sand Hill Crane Vineyards in Jackson from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • There will be a Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast in Hartland at 7:30 a.m. at Hartland Village Elementary School at 10632 Hibner Road. Admission costs $9 for adults and $6 for seniors.
  • The City of Howell will have a Memorial Day parade taking place in downtown Howell starting at 10 a.m. The route will be from Carnegie District Library and ending at the Lakeview Cemetery.

Tuesday, May 30:

