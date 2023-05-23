May 22: Diamond Classic and Hall of Fame Softball Classic highlights

Highlights from around the area.
May 22: Diamond Classic and Hall of Fame Softball Classic highlights
By Joey Ellis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Night one highlights from both the 61st annual Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic, where defending champ DeWitt and Portland moved on with wins, as well as the Hall of Fame Softball Classic, with DeWitt and Laingsburg moving on.

