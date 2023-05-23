May 22: Diamond Classic and Hall of Fame Softball Classic highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Night one highlights from both the 61st annual Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic, where defending champ DeWitt and Portland moved on with wins, as well as the Hall of Fame Softball Classic, with DeWitt and Laingsburg moving on.

