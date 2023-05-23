Livingston County introduces life jacket loan stations
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Recreational waters in Livingston County are safer thanks to some additions near swimming and boating spots.
It’s a life jacket loaner program. Residents can borrow a life jacket at the site and return it when finished. The life-vest stations are featured around public boat launches across the county.
It’s a partnership between the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and Wilson Marine.
