Livingston County introduces life jacket loan stations

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Recreational waters in Livingston County are safer thanks to some additions near swimming and boating spots.

It’s a life jacket loaner program. Residents can borrow a life jacket at the site and return it when finished. The life-vest stations are featured around public boat launches across the county.

It’s a partnership between the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and Wilson Marine.

