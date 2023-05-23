Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle

Michigan State Police found multiple bottles of intoxicants during a traffic stop in Benton Township on May 23, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 37-year-old woman from Lansing was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a traffic stop was initiated on Hartel Road, near I-69, in Benton Township at about 6:45 a.m. for lane use. Police said she was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with high blood alcohol content.

Police said they found several intoxicants in the vehicle.

The woman was lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

