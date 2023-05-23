Lansing woman arrested for gun, double edge blade

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a Lansing woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Benton Township for weapons in her possession.

The 22-year-old woman was found with a handgun and double edge blade. She did not have a license for the concealed weapon and is being held at the Eaton County Jail, according to MSP.

She was stopped while heading northbound on I-69 at Potterville, Benton Township on Tuesday.

