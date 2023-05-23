Lansing Police share information about body found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We now know the gender of the person whose human remains were found near the new McLaren Hospital May 17.

Lansing Police said the person who died was a male.

Police did not reveal the age of the person or a potential cause of death.

Last Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. police received a call about a suspicious situation.

Officers discovered the man’s body in a wooded area near the intersection of Discovery Drive and Collins Road right by the new McLaren Hospital.

