Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a 16-year-old girl who they believe ran away.

According to authorities, Gabriella Figueroa stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who has seen Gabriella Figueroa or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

