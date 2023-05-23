Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Gabriella Figueroa
Gabriella Figueroa(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a 16-year-old girl who they believe ran away.

According to authorities, Gabriella Figueroa stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who has seen Gabriella Figueroa or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

