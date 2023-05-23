Lansing Community College Loses Opening Tournament Game

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s softball team dropped its opening game Tuesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina in the division two national Junior College World Series. The Stars had only one hit in the game against a team from Mississippi in losing 8-nothing. Jackson College is also in the 16-team field and lost its game 3-1. This is a double elimination tournament and both teams now enter the loser’s bracket and will play elimination games on Wednesday. LCC plays its game at 10am.

