“I am delighted to return this week to the Hall of Justice to resume my in-person duties as a Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. I want to express my deepest thanks and appreciation for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues as I sought treatment for situational depression. It is my sincere hope that by talking about these issues in the open, free from any needless stigma, we can move closer to a day when anyone struggling can avail themselves of the same quality care I was blessed to receive.

Serving on the Michigan Supreme Court is the honor of my life, and I am humbled each day by the opportunity to serve with colleagues committed to upholding the rule of law. I want to thank them for the grace, patience, and compassion they have each shown me these past several weeks, and I look forward to our continued service together.”