Jackson City Council proposes water rate hikes

Jackson City Council will be unveiling proposed rate hikes at Wednesday night’s meeting.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson residents could soon be paying more for their water bills. Jackson City Council will be unveiling proposed rate hikes at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The city is proposing raising water rates by eight percent and sewer rates by six percent for the next two years for people throughout Jackson.

City leaders say the increases are needed to make sure there’s enough money to keep the water system up and running.

